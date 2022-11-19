I-77 North reopens in Charlotte after deadly crash, officials say

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information on what led to the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-77 northbound in Charlotte has reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said I-77 North closed between Exit 13-A on I-85 and Exit 16, which is Sunset Road, just before 3:30 a.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed there was a fatality at the scene. The road reopened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Traffic Advisory; I-77 Northbound lanes are closed just before Sunset Rd due to an MVA with a fatality; significant delays in the area; seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/GCp5do3cID — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 19, 2022

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information on what happened at the scene.

