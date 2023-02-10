I-77 northbound ramp to I-485 in south Charlotte closed

A truck has overturned on the ramp that carries traffic from South Carolina onto I-485 in either direction.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ramp that carries traffic from Interstate 77 to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte near the state line is closed. The crash, which happened near the state line, appears to involve an overturned truck.

Drivers from South Carolina are advised to use an alternate route if they are trying to travel I-485. The ramp closure impacts drivers heading in both directions on I-485 toward Matthews, Pineville, and Huntersville.

Northbound drivers can access I-485 by taking the I-77 exit for Carowinds Boulevard. Drivers needing to head west on the inner loop of I-485 can travel Carowinds Boulevard west before turning north on North Tryon Street (North Carlina State Road 49). Drivers needing to travel east on the outer loop of I-485 can briefly travel south on US Route 21 before following signs to State Route 51. State Route 51 travels east into Pineville before meeting up with I-485 near Carolina Place Mall.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to Medic.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Charlotte Fire Department, and Medic are among the emergency agencies on scene. A hazmat crew is also responding to the crash because of potential fuel or oils leaking from the overturned truck.

The North Carolina Welcome Center remains open.

