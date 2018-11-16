CORNELIUS, N.C. — Part of Interstate 77 has been shut down after a five-vehicle traffic accident.

Officials responded to the accident, which shut down the interstate from exit 28 to exit 30. Officials are cautioning drivers to avoid the area.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently on scene investigating.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to officials.

No information has been released regarding the cause of the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC will update this post as more information becomes available.

