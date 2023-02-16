x
I-77 reopen after crash causes early morning shutdown

Lanes reopened around 6:15 a.m. after two hours of lane closures.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to NCDOT, part of I-77 NB was shut down due to an accident that happened around 4 a.m. 

Lanes between Morehead Street and John Belk Freeway were closed for about 2 hours as authorities were investigating the incident. 

I-77 reopened around 6:15 am after the crash, according to officials. 

WCNC has reached out to local authorities for more information. There is no information on if anyone was injured in this crash. 

