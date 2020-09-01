CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of I-77 just north of uptown are shut down after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, at least four vehicles were in a crash just before the exit for the Brookshire Freeway. One vehicle was on its side.

Medic said one person was taken to Atrium Health-Main with serious injuries.

Traffic has already begun backing up to I-85 on I-77 and drivers should avoid the area if possible. You can use I-85 to Brookshire to get around the accident if you're commuting to uptown or south Charlotte.

