CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of I-77 are currently shut down just north of uptown after a crash involving a vehicle connected to an armed robbery, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers spotted the car a little before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they tried to pull over the driver, police say they refused to stop and a chase ensued onto I-77. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed on I-77 just north of the interchange with I-85. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

The investigation remains active. CMPD has not provided any further details of the alleged armed robbery or the suspect.

