CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate 85 North ramp to Interstate 77 is closed due to a traffic accident.

Police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Exit 38 ramp to I-77 North which blocked the road.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

NCDOT officials said the ramp is not expected to reopen until 10 a.m.

Drivers can take Exit 36 for NC-16/Brookshire Blvd, then keep right at the fork and merge onto NC-16 South and take Exit 5A for I-77 North as an altered route.

