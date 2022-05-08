It was the second wrong-way interstate crash in less than 24 hours in Richland County.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one driver is dead and two other people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Richland County on Saturday - the second to occur in the area in less than 24 hours.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the latest crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on I-20 eastbound near Broad River Road Exit 65.

Pye said the crash occurred when a 2020 Nissan sedan was heading west in the eastbound lanes and struck a 2021 Toyota sedan that was heading in the correct direction on the interstate.

The driver of the Toyota died from injuries sustained in the wreck and a passenger was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nissan was also injured and taken to the hospital. It's unclear what condition the two survivors of the crash are in.

The crash comes less than a day after a three-vehicle crash on I-77 in Richland County that also involved a vehicle traveling the wrong way and left that driver dead. That crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.