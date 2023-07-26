Independence Boulevard bus lanes could reopen next year

The project is expected to cost $1.3 million and restore access for buses and emergency vehicles to lanes closed since 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bus lanes along East Independence Boulevard could reopen in early 2024.

Wednesday night, Charlotte's Metropolitan Transit Commission approved $550,000 in additional funds to complete the project.

The project was initially expected to cost about $750,000 and restore access for buses and emergency vehicles to lanes closed since 2017. According to the resolution set forth by the City of Charlotte, work was expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

An NCDOT spokesperson did not say Wednesday night why the project was not finished as planned last year. The project, which is expected to be funded by the CATS Capital Investment Plan, is now expected to cost $1.3 million.

The start of the toll lane conversion was considered to begin after the completion of the Hawthrone Street bridge, which was supposed to be completed in March of 2019. Significant construction delays prevented the Hawthrone Street bridge, and its new streetcar tracks, from fully opening until December 2020.