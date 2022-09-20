Eastbound I-40 closed in Burke County due to crash

All eastbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 118 due to a crash near Old NC 10 in Hildebran, according to DriveNC.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A section of Interstate 40 is shut down in Burke County due to a crash, officials say.

According to Drive NC, the eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed at Exit 118 (Old NC 10) in Hildebran. The road is expected to reopen by noon.

Traffic is being detoured off I-40 onto Rutherford College Road to Malcolm Boulevard. Drivers can then turn onto US 70 East, follow it for 10.1 miles to US 321. Drivers will then follow US 321 south for a mile before merging back onto I-40 east toward Asheville.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and State Bureau of Investigation for more information. No further details have been given by any of those agencies at this time.

