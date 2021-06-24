Overturned truck shuts down ramp on I-85 in University City

Troopers said a truck carrying scrap cars lost control on the ramp and flipped over before catching on fire. The driver escaped without injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fiery crash caused major delays on Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning, troopers said.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a truck carrying scrap cars crashed on one of the ramps at the interchange of Interstate 85 and I-485 near Concord Mills Boulevard Thursday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Troopers said the driver was attempted to go from I-85 south to the inner loop of I-485 when the load shifted and he lost control. The truck then overturned and caught fire. The driver was able to escape the truck without injury. Highway Patrol said speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the crash at this time and no charges have been filed.

The ramp from I-85 south to the inner loop is expected to be closed until at least 2 p.m.

