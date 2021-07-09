Serious crash shuts down I-485 in south Charlotte

Medic said one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the I-485 outer loop at Providence Road in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The outer loop of Interstate 485 is shut down in south Charlotte after a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that crews were responding to a reported crash on the outer loop near Providence Road around 1 p.m. The road was shut down in both directions while first responders clear the scene and investigate the crash.

Medic confirmed that one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information was provided by the authorities.

Traffic alert!!! I-485 outer loop at providence road is shut down in both directions to a motor vehicle accident. Emergency vehicles are trying to access the scene. Use extreme caution if you’re in the area. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 7, 2021

