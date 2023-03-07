Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop in west Charlotte

A crash involving a cement truck blocked a portion of the I-485 inner loop near Moores Chapel Road in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a cement truck is causing major delays on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte, officials say.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Exit 12 for Moores Chapel Road. One person was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed.

As of 11:30 a.m., the entire inner loop was closed by the crash. Traffic is being diverted off I-485 and over the interchange with Moores Chapel Road, with drivers getting back on the inner loop via the on ramp. The inner loop lanes are not expected to reopen before 3 p.m.

Drivers can also take I-85 and I-77 to detours to avoid the section of the closed roadway.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible while crews work to clear the scene and fully reopen the highway.

