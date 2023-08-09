Portion of I-485 inner loop to close in Matthews for overnight bridge construction

A detour will take drivers off the inner loop around the East John Street bridge and back onto Interstate 485.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the I-485 inner loop will close overnight Wednesday into Thursday for bridge construction at East John Street in Matthews, officials announced.

Exit 52 at East John Street on the I-485 Inner Loop will be temporarily closed on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. All lanes will be closed from around midnight to 2 a.m. on Thursday.

There will be a detour from the I-485 Inner Loop over the East John Street bridge back to the inner loop. Law enforcement will be present to help with traffic flow.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of crews working in these locations and give themselves extra travel time to allow for delays. Real-time travel information can be found on DriveNC.gov.

The highway closure is necessary to safely perform bridge construction that is associated with the I-485 Express Lane project. The project will add one express lane in each direction along I-485 between I-77 and U.S. 74. It will also add a general-purpose lane in each direction along I-485 between Rea Road and Providence Road.