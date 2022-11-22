I-77 could remain closed through midnight after deadly helicopter crash

The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed from Tyvola Road to Arrowood Road due to a deadly crash involving a WBTV news chopper.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte will be closed for an indefinite amount of time due to a deadly helicopter crash involving a WBTV news chopper, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened a few minutes after noon, just off the southbound side of I-77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police blocked access to I-77 Tuesday while crews investigated the crash and secured the scene. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

I-77 lane closures in Charlotte

I-77 south is closed between Tyvola Road and Arrowood Road. Drivers cannot access the highway in this area until further notice. All southbound drivers are being diverted from I-77 at Tyvola Road. Drivers can follow Tyvola to either South Tryon Street or South Boulevard to access I-485 and eventually I-77.

Photos of traffic being diverted off I-77 South near the helicopter crash near the Tyvola and Nations Ford in Charlotte. @WCNCTraffic @wcnc pic.twitter.com/5otbk2eCZ5 — Shamarria Morrison (@SMorrisonTV) November 22, 2022

"I don't anticipate that opening anytime soon," CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. "Avoid the area. If that's a route to your destination, please avoid it at all costs if possible."

Jennings said he anticipates the I-77 closure to last through rush hour and possibly overnight. He said crews could open a lane or two to allow traffic to flow if the investigation allows it.

The access for I-77 SB fro I-85 NB and SB is blocked until further notice. The official detour is taking I-85 SB to 485 then back to I-77. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/RYSBw5lomc — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) November 22, 2022

I-77 detours

Drivers should take Exit 13A (Interstate 85 south) and follow that route for 8 miles before taking Exit 30A (Interstate 485 inner loop). Drivers will follow that for 10 miles, where they can rejoin I-77 near the South Carolina state line.

Drivers should anticipate very slow commutes as secondary roads are overflowing with traffic. These routes include Nations Ford Road, Tryon Street, South Boulevard, Woodlawn Road, Clanton Road and Old Pineville Road.

How to access Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Drivers can get to Charlotte Douglas by taking Interstate 85 to Billy Graham Parkway. You can follow Billy Graham to the exit for the airport and directly to airport parking.

Drivers can get to the airport from Woodlawn Road at I-77, but there is significant traffic in the area due to the interstate closure.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.

While specifics have not yet been released, the NTSB has a standard process it typically follows in the aftermath of an aviation crash.