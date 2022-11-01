Multiple lanes of I-77 closed after crash in south Charlotte

Three of four lanes are blocked on I-77 due to a crash near Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte. Here's what we know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are blocked after a crash in southwest Charlotte, officials said.

Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Traffic is stacked up beyond the South Carolina state line due to the wreck, which has all but one lane closed. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. NCDOT estimates the crash won't be cleared until around 10:15 a.m.

