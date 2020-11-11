Multiple lanes of I-77 blocked by crash in Huntersville

Huntersville Fire said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 just south of Exit 23 for Gilead Road.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of I-77 northbound are currently blocked after a crash in Huntersville Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

According to Huntersville Fire, the crash happened just prior to Gilead Road, which is Exit 23 on I-77. NCDOT said all general purpose lanes of I-77 were blocked by the wreck, as well as one of the toll lanes at mile-marker 22.

Crews from multiple fire stations were called to assist with the crash, as was Medic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Highway 21/Statesville Road is an alternate route for drivers heading north on I-77 toward Lake Norman.

The road is expected to fully reopen by 11:35 a.m., according to NCDOT. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte mobile app.