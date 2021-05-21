This is when drivers can use the new I-77 bridge in York County

Portions of the newly constructed bridge over the Catawba River will reopen Friday in York County.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Ahead of the construction project's original Monday deadline, the new Interstate 77 southbound bridge over the Catawba River is expected to open early.

"Friday afternoon we expect to move the two southbound lanes over into the southbound [bridge]," South Carolina Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin told WCNC Charlotte Wednesday. "Then starting Saturday afternon, we'll open up all four lanes in the northbound, and then sometime midday Sunday we'll have all for lanes open in the southbound direction."

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol will assist drivers as the new lanes reopen. Starting Friday afternoon near the South Carolina Welcome Center, troopers will slowly lead drivers onto the new bridge. Traffic delays are expected as troopers pace traffic at 5 mph.

The exact timing of the reopening was not immediately known but the SC DOT will hold a briefing Friday at 3 p.m.

Crews have been working 24 hours a day since construction of the new bridge began on May 6. The contactor had until Monday, May 24 to finish the project.

Built in the 1970s, the I-77 southbound bridge deck over the Catawba River had shown signs of deterioration, according to SC DOT.

While the new bridge was being built, southbound traffic had been diverted into two of the four lanes on the northbound bridge. Officials had advised drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid any potential traffic backups.

During the construction project, the Fort Mill School District rerouted some school buses.

Seven river access points were also closed including the Fort Mill River Access, Baxter Neighborhood Access, Mason's Bend Access, Riverwalk Access, Westminster Park Access, Camp Canaan Access, and River Park Access.