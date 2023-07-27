Crash shuts down I-85 near Concord Mills

The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed near Concord Mills Boulevard due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer, officials said.

CONCORD, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are shut down due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer near Concord Mills Boulevard and Interstate 485, officials said.

The crash happened at mile marker 48, just south of the exit for Concord Mills and Bruton Smith Boulevard. It happened around 9:45 a.m.

Southbound I-85 is closed while crews work to clear the scene. Two people were treated for potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) estimates the road will be closed through at least 11 a.m.

Interstate 85 detour

Drivers can use U.S. 29 south past Charlotte Motor Speedway to Interstate 485. Drivers can then get on the outer loop of I-485 and rejoin I-85 south of the crash site.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts