I-85 South reopens in Gastonia following tractor-trailer crash, officials say

All lanes have reopened, but congestion remains, according to NCDOT.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Interstate 85 southbound is closed in Gastonia following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday morning, according to officials.

The NC Department of Transportation said the accident happened just after 10:45 a.m. along I-85 South between the Bessemer City Road and Route 321 exits.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 3 p.m., according to NCDOT.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

As a detour, drivers can take Exit 21, which is Cox Road, and turn left or take Exit 20, or New Hope Road, and turn left. Continue, then right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue US-29/US-74 West to re-access I-85 South.

