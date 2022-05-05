Multiple lanes of I-85 shut down after truck spills lumber on highway

Multiple lanes were blocked when a truck lost its load on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Cabarrus County early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County are closed after a truck spilled lumber all over the highway, state troopers said.

The right two lanes of southbound I-85 between exits 58 and 55 are closed after the incident. The road is expected to be fully open by 7 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible until the scene is cleared. Drivers can use Highway 29 southbound as an alternate route to either Highway 73/Davidson Highway or George Liles Parkway.

ONE THING TO KNOW: Two lanes are blocked on I-85 SB blocked due to logs that fell off a truck. We have a crew on the way this morning on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/yBRpSUTp4u — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) May 5, 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts