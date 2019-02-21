OLIN, North Carolina — An Iredell County mother is dead after troopers said she crashed her car while driving her 12-year-old daughter to school.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Jennings Road near Olin Road.

Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Brandy Eckliff was driving north along Jennings Road toward North Iredell Middle School when she lost control of her car.

Troopers said the car turned sideways, crossed the double-yellow line and crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction..

Eckliff died at the scene while her 12-year-old daughter suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Paramedics took her to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the other car, Janice Beckham, 40, went to Iredell Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Highway Patrol said all three individuals wore their seat belts, but troopers said there is some indication that Eckliff wasn't properly wearing her seatbelt.