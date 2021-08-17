'It was frustrating to watch': Lancaster County schools working to improve traffic flow

The school district says it will look at traffic patterns as well as drop off and pick up locations to see where it needs to make changes.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Parents were frustrated with the situation outside of some Indian Land Schools Monday, resulting in a first-day headache for many folks.

Some parents said they had to drive their kids to school because the bus never came to pick them up. Others said they really didn't think the situation could get any worse.

The district acknowledged those concerns on Facebook, explaining that it was trying out a new traffic pattern. The transportation and safety director asked parents for patience while they get the new traffic patterns sorted out.

"I know it's frustrating for parents," said Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn. "And you know, it was frustrating for us to watch, it was frustrating for bus drivers and for school officials. We've been looking at it again, and we're going to make some changes as necessary."

In the meantime, parents should keep a few things in mind:

Get an early start to give yourself more time

Buses still may not be right on time, so be patient

Even if you don't have kids, make sure you're watching your speed in school zones and around bus stops.

