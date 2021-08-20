Lancaster County mom nearly pinned between school bus and her car

The school bus driver said she accidentally left her car in drive when it started rolling toward the bus and the woman.

KERSHAW, S.C. — The quick thinking of a school bus driver helped save a mother and her child at a bus stop in Lancaster County this week.

According to the Lancaster County School District, a Kershaw mom was waiting for her child to get off the bus when she accidentally left her car in drive instead of putting it into park.

She got out of her car and missed being pinned between her vehicle and the school bus by seconds.

Devis Jones was the school bus driver who watched it happen.

"It was kind of frightening, watching that vehicle approach her and her [turning around] and laying her hands on the hood to try to stop it," Jones recalled. "And [she] couldn't stop it.”

Jones said the mother was able to jump in the bus before the truck hit the double doors. Thankfully everyone, including the other children on the bus, were not injured.

“She was just in shock at that moment," Jones said.

Jones eventually then climbed out of the bus, slid across the hood of the vehicle and got into the women's truck to put it in reverse in order to back it away from the school bus.

“I'm just glad that it didn't turn out any worse than it did," Jones said. "She could have gotten [run] over by the vehicle ... I just thank God that it didn't happen in that fashion.”

The Lancaster County School District's transportation department applauded the quick thinking of Jones, saying it’s another example of the great people who drive school buses for the district.

Devin has been a bus driver for the Lancaster County School District for three years.