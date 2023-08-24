SC Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Lancaster County

The crash happened on Airport Road near Bridgewood Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Lancaster County Wednesday night, South Carolina state troopers said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash along Airport Road near Bridgewood Drive and Grace-Lynnwood United Methodist Church around 9 p.m. on Aug. 23. When troopers arrived at the scene, they found that a 1999 Ford van that struck a person who was walking along the road. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Troopers said the van was driving north on Airport Road when the driver struck the pedestrian. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it's too early to know if charges will be filed. Troopers said there were two passengers in the van at the time of the crash.

No further information was provided by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts