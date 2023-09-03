All lanes shutdown at US 74 and 601 South after crash takes down powerlines

According to officials, a crash took down the power lines and all lanes will be closed until further notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — All lanes are shut down near US 74 at 601 South due to down power lines, the Monroe Police Department reports.

According to officials, a crash took down the power lines and all lanes will be closed until further notice.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this incident.

🚧🚨Please avoid travel near US 74 at 601 South. All lanes of travel are shutdown until further notice! WIXE The Mighty 93.1FM and 1190AM Posted by Monroe Police Department on Thursday, March 9, 2023

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts