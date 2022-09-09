NCDMV closes license plate agency in Huntersville

The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville.

The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations, the Department of Transportation confirmed. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The NCDMV Driver License office and the License and Theft Bureau District office at the same location are not affected by this closure.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 126 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Charlotte , 3250-G Wilkinson Blvd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 980-237-9598

, 3250-G Wilkinson Blvd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 980-237-9598 Concord , 929-D Concord Parkway South, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 704-723-4991

, 929-D Concord Parkway South, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 704-723-4991 Mooresville, 125-3 North Main St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 704-663-5472

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.

