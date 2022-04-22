South End business closed after car crashes into building

According to the fire department, the person inside the vehicle was evaluated on the scene for injuries. The building was deemed stable by investigators.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Paint Company in South End is currently closed after a car crashed into the building Friday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department reports.

According to the fire department, the person inside the vehicle was evaluated on the scene for injuries. The building was deemed stable by investigators.

Update MVC into Building; 3600 block of South Blvd; patient evaluated on scene by @MecklenburgEMS; structure is stable; business is now closed for repairs. pic.twitter.com/TMK2veSIQW — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 22, 2022

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS:

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts