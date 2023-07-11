'Avoid the area': Heavy delays after crash on I-485 in Pineville

The I-485 outer loop is closed due to a crash near Pineville-Matthews Road. Traffic is backed up over a mile to South Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The outer loop of Interstate 485 is shut down after a deadly crash near Pineville-Matthews Road Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Charlotte Fire Department units responded to a crash on the outer loop near Park Road around 12:30 p.m. It happened just past the exit for Pineville-Matthews Road near the Carolina Place Mall. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

As of 12:50 p.m., the outer loop is backed up to South Boulevard, which is over a mile from where the crash happened.

I-485 Detour

Drivers should take Exit 64B and turn left onto North Carolina 51/Pineville-Matthews Road. Follow it for six miles and turn right onto Providence Road. Follow Providence Road for approximately 2.8 miles to access I-485.

"Avoid the area and expect heavy delays," Charlotte Fire tweeted.

Drivers should avoid the area until the scene is cleared. The road isn't expected to reopen until around 5:30 p.m., according to DriveNC.

