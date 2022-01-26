Man dies following crash on I-485

Officials say 22-year-old Nicholas Ryan Poole died after his car veered off the road and struck a tree.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has died following a crash that happened on I-485 Inner near exit 65 early Wednesday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol reports.

According to the highway patrol, a Hyundai passenger car was traveling north on the exit ramp when it traveled off of the roadway to the left, struck the ditch, and a tree. Officials say the vehicle continued to travel north, struck a second tree and then caught on fire.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Nicholas Ryan Poole, was ejected, highway patrol confirms.

