Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing the street in east Charlotte

Monroe Road was shut down in both directions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing a street in east Charlotte.

Police said the incident happened on in the 4300 block of Monroe Road just before midnight.

The man was hit by a vehicle as he was crossing the street, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

