18-year-old killed after car runs off road, strikes tree

Police report excessive speed is a contributing factor, and toxicology reports are pending to determine impairment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed after his car ran off the road a struck a tree on Sunday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the crash happened in the 8800 block of Brief Road.

Police said their officers responded to a single-vehicle crash where an SUV had run off the road and struck a tree.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2000 Toyota 4Runner off the roadway, and the unresponsive driver still in the vehicle. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Jabe Isaac Wilhoit was transported to Atrium Health – CMC Main with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the SUV.

Police said on December 8, Wilhoit succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Atrium Health.

An internal; investigation revealed that the Toyota 4Runner, driven by Wilhoit, was traveling east on Brief Road when he lost control. The Toyota crossed the center lane divider and ran off the road to the left. The Toyota then struck a tree on the driver’s side, rotated, and came to rest off the roadway.

Police report excessive speed is a contributing factor, and toxicology reports are pending to determine impairment.