Man killed in fatal east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed Thursday afternoon following a crash in east Charlotte.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Briar Creek Rd at around 1:30 p.m. Police said when officers arrived on the scene they located a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, which had driven off the road to the left and collided with a telephone pole.

Police said the driver, 70-year-old Evan Brown III, was found unconscious in the driver seat. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center - Main with life-threatening injuries. At the hospital, medical staff pronounced him dead.

Detectives with the CMPD's Major Crash Investigation Unit and CSS responded to conduct an investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Chevrolet was traveling Northeast on Briar Creek Rd. The vehicle went left of center and then continued to drive off of the roadway to the left. After leaving the road, the vehicle collided with a telephone pole and kept traveling approximately another 30 feet.

Police said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt, however, excessive speed does not appear to be a contributing factor to this crash, and impairment is unknown at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

