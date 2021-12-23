Several people injured, 1 killed after 7-vehicle crash on East Independence Blvd

Investigators believe all vehicles involved were traveling in the same direction, but the Matthews Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person has died and several others are injured after a seven-vehicle crash on East Independence Blvd at the bridge over I-485, according to the Matthews Police Department. The westbound side of East Independence is closed while the investigation is underway.

Investigators believe all vehicles involved were traveling in the same direction, but the Matthews Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit will work to investigate the cause of the crash and if any charges will be filed.

Motorists are encouraged to take avoid the area, as onlooker traffic has caused "extensive delays," according to the Matthews Police Department.

