x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Several people injured, 1 killed after 7-vehicle crash on East Independence Blvd

Investigators believe all vehicles involved were traveling in the same direction, but the Matthews Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person has died and several others are injured after a seven-vehicle crash on East Independence Blvd at the bridge over I-485, according to the Matthews Police Department. The westbound side of East Independence is closed while the investigation is underway. 

Investigators believe all vehicles involved were traveling in the same direction, but the Matthews Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit will work to investigate the cause of the crash and if any charges will be filed. 

Motorists are encouraged to take avoid the area, as onlooker traffic has caused "extensive delays," according to the Matthews Police Department. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

ALSO ON WCNC: Hundreds of volunteers place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers

ALSO ON WCNC: State opens Mecklenburg County Detention Center investigation

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

In Other News

Holiday travel as COVID-19 cases continue to surge