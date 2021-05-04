x
Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Inner loop of I-485 blocked after crash in Matthews; 5 hurt, Medic says

At least five people were injured in a crash on the inner loop of I-485 near John Street in Matthews Tuesday morning.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inner loop of I-485 is currently blocked near Matthews after a multi-vehicle crash injured multiple people Tuesday morning. 

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the inner loop near East John Street around 8:15 a.m. According to Medic, multiple units were called to the scene.

At least five people were hurt. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two were seriously injured in the crash.  All three patients were rushed to Atrium's Carolinas Medical Center. 

Drivers should avoid the area while crews clear the scene and state troopers investigate the crash. 

