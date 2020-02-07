x
Vehicle strikes pedestrian, tree, injuring 8 in NoDa crash

Police believe a vehicle struck a pedestrian as well as a tree during the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 8 people were injured, one seriously, after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in NoDa Thursday afternoon, Medic reports. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on N. Davidson Street near 16th Street. 

Police believe a vehicle struck a pedestrian as well as a tree during the crash. Several patients were treated for minor injuries, and one was transported by Medic with serious injuries.

According to CMPD, inbound N. Davidson will be temporarily shutdown. 

