Medic: 5 killed, several others injured in crash on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports multiple people were killed following a crash on I-485 Inner Friday evening.
According to Medic, five people were killed and three others were injured in the crash.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports that I-485 Inner at Oakdale Road to W.T. Harris Blvd is currently shutdown.
A WCNC Charlotte viewer, Eric Davis, sent us a photo that shows traffic being diverted away from the crash scene.
