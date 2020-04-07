x
Medic: 5 killed, several others injured in crash on I-485

CMPD reports that I-485 Inner at Oakdale Road to W.T. Harris Blvd is currently shutdown.
Credit: Eric Davis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports multiple people were killed following a crash on  I-485 Inner Friday evening. 

According to Medic, five people were killed and three others were injured in the crash. 

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports that I-485 Inner at Oakdale Road to W.T. Harris Blvd is currently shutdown.

A WCNC Charlotte viewer, Eric Davis, sent us a photo that shows traffic being diverted away from the crash scene. 

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story. 

