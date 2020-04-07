Medic: 5 killed, several others injured in crash on I-485

CMPD reports that I-485 Inner at Oakdale Road to W.T. Harris Blvd is currently shutdown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports multiple people were killed following a crash on I-485 Inner Friday evening.

According to Medic, five people were killed and three others were injured in the crash.

A WCNC Charlotte viewer, Eric Davis, sent us a photo that shows traffic being diverted away from the crash scene.

