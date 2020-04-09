x
Person thrown from truck in deadly crash, police say

Mooresville Police said one person died after being thrown from a truck during a rollover crash just after midnight Thursday.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a rollover crash on Oak Tree Road in Mooresville early Friday, police said. 

According to Mooresville Police, officers were called to a crash on Oak Tree Road near Fernbrook Drive a little after midnight. Police said a Toyota pickup was traveling toward Brawley Schol Road when the driver lost control and ran off the road crashing into a utility pole. 

Two people were inside the truck at the time of the crash. One of them was thrown from the truck during the crash. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Mooresville Police have not identified the victim.

Detectives have not yet determined the cause of the wreck or said if any charges will be filed. Duke Energy expects power to be restored to customers in the area by 1 p.m. Friday. 

