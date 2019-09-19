YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers can expect to see more law enforcement on the roads in York and Lancaster counties.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is boosting the number of officers out on the streets after a spike in deadly car accidents. Over Labor Day weekend, eight people died in five different crashes.

Troopers have pinpointed six problem areas where they'll be out on patrol until they assess the next steps in October.

Master Trooper Gary Miller knows drivers don’t want to be pulled over, but they're hoping this increased visibility will help keep families from experiencing more loss.

“I think it makes people slow down, be a little more cautious of what’s going on around them,” said Pamela Hunt of Fort Mill.

Miller said the number of collisions is down this year, but the number of fatalities is up. Troopers have also given 1,000 more citations than last year.

By Labor Day last year, there had been 25 deadly accidents in York County. By the time the holiday weekend rolled around this year, the number was up to 41.

Highway Patrol is bringing in troopers from other jurisdictions to help. They'll be targeting I-77, Highways 21, 5, 49, 321, and Paraham Road.

The troopers will be looking for risky behaviors on the roads and aggressively enforcing laws like speed, reckless driving, DUI, seatbelts, and distracted driving.

Miller said he knows people won't be happy more citations will be given out, but it’s a necessary step to ensure no more lives are lost.

Highway Patrol also wanted to remind people to obey the Move Over law as more troopers will be out.

