Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. Monday on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road.

MORE ON WCNC: CMS board to discuss new school year at Tuesday meeting

Troopers said a 1999 Nissan Sentra attempted to exit a parking lot and turn left onto NC 27. The Nissan, officials report, failed to yield the right of way and collided with an eastbound 1992 GMC tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Nissan, Belinda Shrewsbury Baker, 54, died at the scene of the crash, officials said. The rear-seat passenger, Michael Paul Baker, 10, was critically injured and transported by EMS to Atrium Health Lincoln, where he later died from his injuries. The front seat passenger, Glenn Baker, 59, was seriously injured and transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Officials said Michael was the son of Glenn and Belinda Baker, of Vale.

MORE ON WCNC: Cramerton town manager resigns

The driver of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries. The vehicle was owned by the North Carolina Forest Service.

NC 27 was closed in the area for two hours during the on-scene investigation. All occupants of the Nissan were restrained by seatbelts. Officials said no charges are anticipated.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.