Motorcycle passenger dies in hospital after crash, Gastonia police say

A 30-year-old woman died from her injuries and a 34-year-old man was seriously hurt when their motorcycle was hit by a 16-year-old driver in Gastonia, police said.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help as they investigate a February motorcycle crash that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Gastonia police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle along West Franklin Boulevard near CaroMont Health Park on Feb. 23. When crews got on the scene, they discovered a 2012 Volvo was attempting to turn left into a parking lot when the driver crashed into a 2007 Harley Davidson.

The motorcyclist, identified as 34-year-old Justin Tadlock, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the motorcycle, 30-year-old Natalie Hubbard, was also rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hubbard died in the hospital on Feb. 24, according to police. The driver of the Volvo, a 16-year-old from Rock Hill, was not hurt in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash, including witnesses, is asked to call Gastonia investigators at 704-866-6967.

