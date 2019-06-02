CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Motorcycle fatalities are on the rise in North Carolina, according to AAA Carolinas.

In fact, 2018 was the deadliest year on record with 170 deaths, which was up 20 percent from the year before, according to NCDOT. In 2017, 141 people died in motorcycle wrecks, and if the trend continues, AAA says 2019 could set a new record.

"We speculate it could be a result of more distraction behind the wheel, including the use of handheld electronic devices," said AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright.

Another common problem reported is drivers who don't see motorcycles in their rearview and side mirrors.