Motorcycle driver dies in I-85N crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcycle driver has died in a crash on I-85 north early Thursday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirms.

According to officials, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. between North Graham Street and Reagan Drive.

State highway patrol said a motorcycle was speeding when it struck the back of a commercial trailer. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Troopers said the trailer did not stop.

