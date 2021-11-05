x
Motorcycle driver dies in I-85N crash

According to officials, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. between North Graham Street and Reagan Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcycle driver has died in a crash on I-85 north early Thursday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirms. 

State highway patrol said a motorcycle was speeding when it struck the back of a  commercial trailer.  The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. 

Troopers said the trailer did not stop. 

