x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Mooresville man killed in crash on I-77, troopers say

Troopers believe the motorcyclist fell asleep before running off the road and crashing into a guardrail just south of Troutman on Interstate 77.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 south in Iredell County early Tuesday morning, state troopers said. 

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash involving a motorcycle near mile marker 40, just south of Troutman, a little after 5 a.m. Troopers said a 2020 Yamaha MT-10 motorcycle was traveling south when the operator ran off the highway and crashed into a guardrail. 

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Ricardo Allen Mathias of Mooresville, was rushed to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries shortly after 6 a.m. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Troopers said the initial investigation indicates Matthias fell asleep before running off the road and crashing. No further details have been provided. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  