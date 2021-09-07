Mooresville man killed in crash on I-77, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 south in Iredell County early Tuesday morning, state troopers said.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash involving a motorcycle near mile marker 40, just south of Troutman, a little after 5 a.m. Troopers said a 2020 Yamaha MT-10 motorcycle was traveling south when the operator ran off the highway and crashed into a guardrail.
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Ricardo Allen Mathias of Mooresville, was rushed to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries shortly after 6 a.m.
Troopers said the initial investigation indicates Matthias fell asleep before running off the road and crashing. No further details have been provided.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.