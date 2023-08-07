Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-77

It happened near the exit for I-85 on I-77 northbound.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three of five lanes are closed on a stretch of I-77 northbound after a crash Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened between Exit 13 for I-85 and Exit 16 for Sunset Road.

In response to the crash, the left and right general-purpose lanes have been blocked in addition to the right express lane.

This is expected to have a high impact on traffic, as many people start the afternoon commute home. NCDOT said it could be cleared as early as 4:39 p.m.

