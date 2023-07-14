Multiple lanes closed on I-77 North due to crash, officials say

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes on Interstate 77 northbound are closed in Charlotte due to a crash, officials said.

The NC Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, with two of three lanes closed on I-77 North near the John Belk Freeway.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the accident.

NCDOT said the lanes are expected to reopen by 7 a.m.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts