I-85 South in west Charlotte reopens following crash

The road was reopened shortly before 2:45 p.m., officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate 85 southbound in west Charlotte has reopened after a crash that injured one person Friday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, all lanes were closed between Little Rock Road and I-485, which is at mile marker 32.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Medic.

