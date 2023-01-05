x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

I-77N back open after crash involving three tractor-trailers

Authorities say drivers only had minor injuries
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers  that shut down part of I-77 North at Exit 51, has been cleaned up and reopend. 

According to NCDOT, the crash happened around midnight and should cleared up around 7:20 a.m.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Officials with NC Highway Patrol say all drivers have minor injuries and the northbound lanes were blocked. Authorities had to clear the wreckage and clean up a minor diesel fuel spill.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Traffic was routed from I-77 North to I-40 to reduce congestion and delays. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

More Videos

In Other News

Cotswold Chick-fil-A gets a step closer to expanding drive-thru lanes

Before You Leave, Check This Out