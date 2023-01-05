I-77N back open after crash involving three tractor-trailers

Authorities say drivers only had minor injuries

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers that shut down part of I-77 North at Exit 51, has been cleaned up and reopend.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened around midnight and should cleared up around 7:20 a.m.

Officials with NC Highway Patrol say all drivers have minor injuries and the northbound lanes were blocked. Authorities had to clear the wreckage and clean up a minor diesel fuel spill.

Traffic was routed from I-77 North to I-40 to reduce congestion and delays.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts