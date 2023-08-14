Car flips, crashes through fence outside office on Independence Blvd

Video showed the speeding car flipping through a fence before coming to rest outside an office building.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dramatic surveillance video shows the moment a speeding car lost control and flipped through a wooden fence and crashed near an office building in east Charlotte Monday.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on the inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard, not far from the interchange with Albemarle Road. Multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruisers responded to the crash scene and were there when WCNC Charlotte's crew arrived around 11:45 a.m.

Surveillance video from the building shows the car crashing through a fence before it flipped out of view. A man was seen running from the crash site before police and Good Samaritans arrived to help. CMPD hasn't identified the person who ran away or released any details on what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call CMPD immediately.

