Myers Park neighbors hold sign campaign along Queens Road West, urging drivers to slow down

People who frequent the area say it's not uncommon to see drivers speeding well beyond the posted 35 mph speed limit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People living along Queens Road West in Myers Park are urging drivers to slow down. Several neighbors along the residential street have posted signs outside their homes saying “please slow down” in an effort to send a message to people racing by to drop their speed.

“Oh, it’s crazy,” Meghan Hollbrook, a Myers Park resident, said. “Everybody’s super fast, and it’d be nice if they could just realize it’s a neighborhood and slow down.”

Over the years, WCNC Charlotte has covered several traffic accidents along Queens Road, including cars into power poles and trees.

Kendra May is one of the neighbors who organized the sign campaign. When she moved to Queens Road West, she said she was shocked to see how fast the cars were going along the residential road.

The posted speed limit is currently 35 mph, and May said there is very little enforcement to ensure drivers follow the law.

May said she and other neighbors in the area have been working with the Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) to try to come up with some more permanent solutions than the yard signs.

Scierra Bratton, Vision Zero community coordinator for CDOT, said temporary driver feedback signs have been displayed along Queens Road West for four weeks, and they will be up for two more weeks.

While WCNC Charlotte was on Queens Road West on Monday afternoon, the feedback signs did not appear to be working or providing drivers with any feedback on their speed.

Once the temporary driver feedback signs come down, Bratton said CDOT will be lowering the speed limit along the stretch of Queens Road West to 30 mph and signs will be updated.

May said neighbors requested a painted crosswalk with a crossing signal when the button is pushed by a pedestrian where Wellesley Avenue and Queens Road West intersect. Bratton said a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at Wellesley Avenue and Queens Road West is in the works to address pedestrian safety at the crossing.

CDOT did not specify a timeline for the Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon to be installed.

Until changes are implemented, people who walk along Queens Road West are keeping their guard up.

"I definitely am very cautious as I walk by just to make sure that people aren't going really fast or texting or not paying attention,” Caroline Chambers, who frequents Queens Road West, said.